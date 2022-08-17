Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 89,644 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,405,029 shares.The stock last traded at $4.85 and had previously closed at $4.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CANO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Cano Health Stock Up 12.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60.

Institutional Trading of Cano Health

Cano Health Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

