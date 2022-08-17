Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.13

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 31398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a current ratio of 8.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$34.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25.

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek/Altares area of northeastern British Columbia.

