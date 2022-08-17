Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $153.67

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$153.67 and traded as high as C$165.43. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at C$164.34, with a volume of 743,364 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$127.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$153.18.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.21, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$150.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$153.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.69.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.77 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8600003 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.7325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

Insider Activity

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 17,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.02, for a total value of C$2,483,011.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,211,876.38. Insiders sold 26,877 shares of company stock valued at $4,040,749 in the last quarter.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also

