Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Position Lifted by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 274,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 45,978 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up about 2.8% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $36,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 266.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 100.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.45. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $104.67 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.569 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.35%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.24.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

