Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target to $46.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $44.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.86% from the company’s previous close.

PINC has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

Shares of Premier stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $37.14. 3,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,169. Premier has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.32.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,712,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,937,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,838,000 after purchasing an additional 825,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Premier by 4,808.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 452,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,737,000 after purchasing an additional 442,825 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Premier by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,542,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,884,000 after purchasing an additional 428,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Premier by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,205,000 after purchasing an additional 390,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

