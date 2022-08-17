Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,279.94 ($75.88) and traded as high as GBX 6,300 ($76.12). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 6,225 ($75.22), with a volume of 204 shares trading hands.

Camellia Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,273.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,222.21. The company has a market capitalization of £167.65 million and a P/E ratio of 7,313.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Camellia Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a GBX 102 ($1.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Camellia’s previous dividend of $44.00. Camellia’s payout ratio is 17,590.36%.

About Camellia

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, and food services businesses in the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, India, Kenya, Malawi, North America, South Africa, and South America. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, blueberries, maize, soya, barley, wine, apple, pear, plum, cherry, apricot, grapes, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.

