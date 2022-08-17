Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Short Interest Down 7.2% in July

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 415,200 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the July 15th total of 447,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambium Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 314.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 30.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cambium Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cambium Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cambium Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Cambium Networks Price Performance

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $542.70 million, a PE ratio of 87.53, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.53 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

