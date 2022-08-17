Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,448 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Visa by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.02. The stock had a trading volume of 68,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,667,082. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

