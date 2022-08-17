Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $434,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.01. 14,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,444. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.08 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.73 and a 200 day moving average of $202.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

