Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $253,000 Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,275,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,437,000 after buying an additional 290,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,070,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,294,000 after buying an additional 120,650 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,854,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,898,000 after buying an additional 723,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,895,000 after buying an additional 405,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,922,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,422,000 after buying an additional 792,133 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BRO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,385. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.98%.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,800 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $707,975.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

