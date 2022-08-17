Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EDAP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter worth approximately $723,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 179,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,148,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after acquiring an additional 192,242 shares during the last quarter. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on EDAP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Edap Tms Stock Performance

Edap Tms stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $7.45. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,939. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edap Tms S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $7.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 million. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 0.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

