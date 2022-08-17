Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.49 Million in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,528,624 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $135,788,000 after buying an additional 733,565 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $825,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 293,752 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,778,000 after buying an additional 40,438 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 499 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,891 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

EOG traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.19. The stock had a trading volume of 15,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,232. The company has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.15.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $165.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.79.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

