Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 153.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,732,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.52. 27,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,525,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

