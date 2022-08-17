California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

In other news, VP Michael B. Luu sold 425 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $25,729.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,489.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $75,266.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,863.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael B. Luu sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $25,729.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,489.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,990 shares of company stock valued at $112,020. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,297,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,339,000 after buying an additional 55,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,288,000 after buying an additional 1,140,204 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,552,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,563,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,879,000 after buying an additional 83,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,629,000 after buying an additional 81,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

CWT stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.53. 3,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,088. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.46 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.39.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.24). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

