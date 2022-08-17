California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered California Resources from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of California Resources from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.60.

California Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CRC opened at $46.18 on Friday. California Resources has a 52 week low of $27.31 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average of $42.79.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Resources

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in California Resources by 194.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in California Resources by 69.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of California Resources by 722.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also

