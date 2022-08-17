California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Short Interest Up 7.2% in July

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the July 15th total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 851,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
California Resources Stock Performance
NYSE CRC traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $46.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.79. California Resources has a 1-year low of $27.31 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.02.
California Resources Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.71%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of California Resources
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in California Resources by 194.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 69.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in California Resources by 722.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter worth $88,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
California Resources Company Profile
California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.
