California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Short Interest Up 7.2% in July

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the July 15th total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 851,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

California Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CRC traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $46.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.79. California Resources has a 1-year low of $27.31 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of California Resources

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRC. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in California Resources by 194.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 69.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in California Resources by 722.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter worth $88,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.