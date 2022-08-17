CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.01

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and traded as high as $1.04. CaixaBank shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 126,669 shares traded.

CAIXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €2.95 ($3.01) to €3.75 ($3.83) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €4.20 ($4.29) to €4.50 ($4.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on CaixaBank from €4.35 ($4.44) to €4.00 ($4.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.79.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

