Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Bought by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,294 shares during the quarter. Cactus comprises 1.9% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Cactus worth $13,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 28.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at $208,000.

Cactus Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE WHD traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.29. 26,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,139. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.08. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $64.18.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.11 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 13.43%. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Insider Transactions at Cactus

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 562,336 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $30,388,637.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joel Bender sold 542,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $29,286,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 562,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $30,388,637.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,344,672 shares of company stock worth $71,291,181. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WHD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Cactus from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cactus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

