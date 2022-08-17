BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Short Interest Down 11.1% in July

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in BYTE Acquisition by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 49,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $835,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

BYTE Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ BYTS remained flat at $9.85 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,230. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. BYTE Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $9.89.

BYTE Acquisition Company Profile

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

