Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Trading Down 6.3%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 113,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 70,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Bunker Hill Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $18.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Bunker Hill Mining

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho.

