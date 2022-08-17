Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.67.

BG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

BG opened at $99.52 on Wednesday. Bunge has a one year low of $73.15 and a one year high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.80.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.07%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,635 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,386,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,160,000 after purchasing an additional 81,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 11.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,352,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,718,000 after buying an additional 463,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

