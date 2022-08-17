Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 116 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,485 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth $5,132,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Cigna by 4.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Cigna by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 12.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 396.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.67.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $290.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $293.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.95 and its 200-day moving average is $254.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

