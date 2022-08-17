Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:REZ opened at $88.64 on Wednesday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.92 and a 1-year high of $100.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.62.

