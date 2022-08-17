Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 210 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 273.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $388.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.83 and a 200-day moving average of $370.94. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 25.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

