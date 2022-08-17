Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 16.0% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 21.5% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,826,000 after acquiring an additional 54,116 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 22.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 16.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 27.2% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FedEx Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group set a $312.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

Shares of FDX opened at $238.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $280.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

