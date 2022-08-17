Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $835,000 Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,485 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 5,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.67.

Cigna stock opened at $290.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.95 and its 200 day moving average is $254.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $293.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

