Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 91.6% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 468,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,426,000 after buying an additional 224,078 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 18.5% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 16,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $345,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 33.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

PPG Industries stock opened at $137.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.71. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. TheStreet cut shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.18.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.