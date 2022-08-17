Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 44 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.78.

AMP stock opened at $289.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.13 and its 200 day moving average is $273.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.01%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

