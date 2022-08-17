Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Price Performance

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF stock opened at $88.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.44 and a 200-day moving average of $87.62. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.92 and a 52-week high of $100.05.

