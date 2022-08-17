Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 330 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in KLA by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in KLA by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of KLA by 2.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,041,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,977,270.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,045 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,459 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.16.

KLA stock opened at $380.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. KLA Co. has a one year low of $282.83 and a one year high of $457.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $341.83 and a 200 day moving average of $346.62.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.74%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

