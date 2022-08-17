Buckingham Strategic Partners Sells 6,474 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Buckingham Strategic Partners decreased its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,474 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Twitter were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,314,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,134,000 after acquiring an additional 378,646 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $448,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,339 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $313,565,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $304,660,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 2,650.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $190,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWTR. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Loop Capital cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $588,055.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,130 shares in the company, valued at $15,060,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $588,055.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,130 shares in the company, valued at $15,060,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at $23,303,269.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,340 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.00 and a beta of 0.62. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average is $39.96.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

