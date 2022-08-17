Buckingham Strategic Partners Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Buckingham Strategic Partners lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,369 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,682,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,111 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,217,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 856,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,544,000 after purchasing an additional 24,983 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 739,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,658,000 after acquiring an additional 177,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,105,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $82.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.92. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

