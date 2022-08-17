Buckingham Strategic Partners Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

VLUE opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.75.

