Buckingham Strategic Partners Purchases 530 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in EQT were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Forrestal Agricultural Corp bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,175,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,875,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,505,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of EQT by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,610,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,354 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,392,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,746 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

EQT Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of EQT opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.19. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $50.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EQT’s payout ratio is currently -22.06%.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

