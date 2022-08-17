Buckingham Strategic Partners Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $224.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.60. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

