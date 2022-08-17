Buckingham Strategic Partners Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,733 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in American Express by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 411,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $77,041,000 after buying an additional 20,986 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 85,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 50,090 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AXP opened at $165.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.14. The company has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

