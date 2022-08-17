Buckingham Strategic Partners Invests $408,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Marathon Oil by 4.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 70,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil stock opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $33.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

