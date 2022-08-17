Buckingham Strategic Partners Invests $306,000 in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $126.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.61. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.20 and a fifty-two week high of $158.05.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

