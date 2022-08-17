Buckingham Strategic Partners Has $330,000 Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Buckingham Strategic Partners lowered its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,474 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Twitter were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Twitter by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Twitter by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

TWTR stock opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $68.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.96.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,220,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $588,055.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,060,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,220,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,266 shares of company stock worth $2,186,340 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

