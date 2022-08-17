Buckingham Strategic Partners Buys Shares of 2,368 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,534,890,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 360.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,906,299,000 after purchasing an additional 885,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,769,000 after purchasing an additional 824,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $183.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.52 and its 200 day moving average is $169.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

