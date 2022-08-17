Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Shares Gap Down to $26.19

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.19, but opened at $25.22. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

