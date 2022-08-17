Brokers Offer Predictions for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, August 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.33) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MRNS. StockNews.com cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $6.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $13.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,349,000 after acquiring an additional 441,349 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 171,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.