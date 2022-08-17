Brokerages Set Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Price Target at GBX 93

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 93 ($1.12).
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Marston’s from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 50 ($0.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Marston’s Stock Performance
LON MARS opened at GBX 45.34 ($0.55) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £287.53 million and a P/E ratio of -16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.24, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 49.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 65.23. Marston’s has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88.45 ($1.07).
Insider Transactions at Marston’s
About Marston’s
Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.