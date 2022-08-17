Brokerages Set Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Price Target at GBX 93

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 93 ($1.12).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Marston’s from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 50 ($0.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

LON MARS opened at GBX 45.34 ($0.55) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £287.53 million and a P/E ratio of -16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.24, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 49.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 65.23. Marston’s has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88.45 ($1.07).

In other news, insider William Rucker purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £114,000 ($137,747.70).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

