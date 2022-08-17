Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 5.7% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $27,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 166,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 94,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 45,275 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.77. 129,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,782,278. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

