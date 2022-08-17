Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $1,413,962,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,193 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,680 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 213.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,625,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.40. 76,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,782,278. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.39. The firm has a market cap of $158.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

