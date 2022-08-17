Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.35, but opened at $32.20. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Brinker International shares last traded at $32.24, with a volume of 2,179 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $28.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Brinker International from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Brinker International from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Brinker International from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 6,063.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average of $32.39.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

