Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Increases Dividend to $0.77 Per Share

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.60.

Brigham Minerals has a payout ratio of 124.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brigham Minerals to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 157.1%.

Brigham Minerals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.89. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $90.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MNRL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Insider Activity at Brigham Minerals

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 389,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $11,443,315.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $199,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,998,462.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pbra, Llc sold 389,626 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $11,443,315.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 826,002 shares of company stock worth $24,653,275 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brigham Minerals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 58.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 20.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Articles

