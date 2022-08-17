BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 694,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engaged Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,442,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in BRC by 549.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 373,761 shares during the last quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,773,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,479,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,188,000. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRC Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BRCC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,001. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. BRC has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About BRC

A number of research firms recently commented on BRCC. Truist Financial reduced their price target on BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on BRC to $11.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on BRC to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

