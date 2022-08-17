Brandes Investment Partners LP Trims Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 172,721 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.93% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $30,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,290,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,856 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 290,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,072,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMHC. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of TMHC stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $27.49. 11,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,194. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.42. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

