Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 1,173 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $14,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in AutoZone by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in AutoZone by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.41.

NYSE:AZO traded up $12.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,342.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,297. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,145.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,048.54. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,503.30 and a 52-week high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

